Hasbro (HAS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/29/2018 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS from $103.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2018 – Hasbro was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/22/2018 – Hasbro had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2018 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $83.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Hasbro was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/15/2018 – Hasbro was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $96.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/28/2018 – Hasbro was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/8/2018 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2018 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2018 – Hasbro had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

2/8/2018 – Hasbro was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2018 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $108.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $84.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10,468.21, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.56 and a 12-month high of $116.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 8,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $866,278.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $577,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,337,975 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

