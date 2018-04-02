Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (HCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (NASDAQ:HCOM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

HCOM stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (NASDAQ:HCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.59). Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo had a negative net margin of 29.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,033,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 17,265 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo in the third quarter worth about $275,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc is a provider of communications services and products in Hawaii. The Company operates through two business segments: Telecommunications and Data Center Colocation. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone service, including voice and data transport, custom calling features, network access, directory assistance and private lines.

