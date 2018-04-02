Hays Advisory LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in AT&T (T)

Hays Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Hays Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.5% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 48,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 17,748 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 247,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 25,167 shares during the period. Barbara Oil Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 50.0% in the second quarter. Barbara Oil Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 93.6% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 31,521 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 161,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo cut their price objective on AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank set a $40.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Vetr upgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.68 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

In other AT&T news, Director Richard W. Fisher purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $99,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Donovan purchased 27,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $998,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $35.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218,855.36, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

