HB Fuller Co (FUL) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 44,424 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.35% of HB Fuller worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in HB Fuller in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HB Fuller by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HB Fuller in the 3rd quarter valued at $953,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in HB Fuller by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUL opened at $49.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. HB Fuller Co has a 52-week low of $47.36 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,512.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $713.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.98 million. equities research analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUL. Zacks Investment Research lowered HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered HB Fuller from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase raised HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Longbow Research raised HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on HB Fuller from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

