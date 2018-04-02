HB Fuller’s (FUL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FUL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on HB Fuller from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

FUL stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 85,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $2,512.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. HB Fuller has a 52 week low of $47.36 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $713.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.98 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.62%. equities research analysts anticipate that HB Fuller will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

