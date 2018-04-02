HBK Investments L P Buys New Holdings in Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 1,501.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $517,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cellectis by 77.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. Cellectis SA has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $36.13.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 35.63% and a negative net margin of 298.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. equities analysts expect that Cellectis SA will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLLS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Cellectis to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA is a France-based company active in the field of genome engineering and genomic surgery. The Company specializes in the research, development and commercialization of rational genome engineering technologies. It has developed an expertise in combining meganucleases with engineered targeting Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) matrices into Meganuclease Recombination Systems (MRS), used for gene excision, correction or replacement.

