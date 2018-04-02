Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Position Raised by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P increased its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 166.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WOR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Worthington Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

In related news, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 6,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $332,151.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $42.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2,643.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.12. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $53.27.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.14). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

