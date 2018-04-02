HBK Investments L P Purchases Shares of 50,000 ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. HBK Investments L P owned 0.42% of ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,354,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 425,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 234,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 151,196 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $3,796,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $870,000.

NYSEARCA UVXY opened at $18.53 on Monday. ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

