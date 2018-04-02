HBK Investments L P Sells 29,258 Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI)

HBK Investments L P trimmed its position in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,258 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.07% of Puma Biotechnology worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBYI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,385,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,763,000 after purchasing an additional 570,393 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,890,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,435,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 923,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,627,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 834,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 796.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,890,000 after acquiring an additional 466,382 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $68.05 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $136.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,566.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Paul Bryce sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $172,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,902.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 10,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $991,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,155,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,462,600.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBYI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $147.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $138.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of cancer. The Company focuses on in-licensing the development and commercialization rights to over three drug candidates, including PB272 (neratinib (oral)), PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)) and PB357.

