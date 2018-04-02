HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 1,141 Shares of Cummins (CMI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Risk Paradigm Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $169.00 price target on Cummins and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cummins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.39.

CMI opened at $162.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26,855.56, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. Cummins has a 12-month low of $143.83 and a 12-month high of $194.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

