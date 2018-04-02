HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Strategic Trust were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Strategic Trust by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 156,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 84,945 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Strategic Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 224,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Schwab Strategic Trust by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Strategic Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,562,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Strategic Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $49.03 on Monday. Schwab Strategic Trust has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $54.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.2615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

