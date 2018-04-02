Deere & Company (DE) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. UBS restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $176.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

In related news, insider James M. Field sold 22,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.06, for a total transaction of $3,757,475.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,297,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samuel R. Allen sold 269,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $44,128,101.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,169,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,397 shares of company stock worth $62,811,005 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $155.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50,290.75, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $107.04 and a 1-year high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

