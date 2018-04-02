HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes $446,000 Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. now owns 25,061,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,849,000 after buying an additional 5,029,683 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,819,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,018,000 after buying an additional 1,005,791 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter worth $170,403,000. Bank of Italy lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 7,686,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,446,000 after buying an additional 752,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,520,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after buying an additional 4,669,960 shares in the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCAU opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39,994.10, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.08.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $28.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FCAU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.70 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

