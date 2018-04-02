NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,004 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,595,554 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,294,444,000 after acquiring an additional 366,810 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 14,858,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,739,770,000 after purchasing an additional 524,967 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,815,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $915,058,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,251,504 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $380,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,289 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 160.7% in the third quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 2,916,094 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $329,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $117.00 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $103.14 and a 52-week high of $125.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40,206.46, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.45. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $127.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.50 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.12.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions.

