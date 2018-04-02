Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given a $35.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) has been assigned a $35.00 price objective by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Uniqure in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.09. Uniqure has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 604.72% and a negative return on equity of 174.25%. sell-side analysts expect that Uniqure will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Maria E. Cantor sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $118,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 39,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $850,750.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,679 shares of company stock worth $1,666,527. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter worth about $1,778,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,449,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uniqure by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 332,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 91,829 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company's principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease.

