Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given a $10.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) has been assigned a $10.00 price objective by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 235.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Verastem in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Verastem in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

VSTM opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.39, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.25. Verastem has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). equities research analysts predict that Verastem will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Verastem by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 172,166 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Verastem by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 261,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 149,744 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $6,908,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. 31.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

