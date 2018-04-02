HC Wainwright Reiterates $12.00 Price Target for First Majestic Silver (AG)

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) has been assigned a $12.00 target price by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 93.86% from the company’s previous close.

AG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut First Majestic Silver from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded First Majestic Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

NYSE:AG opened at $6.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,012.59, a PE ratio of -152.75 and a beta of 0.20. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 19th that allows the company to buyback 8,290,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,184,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after buying an additional 131,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 379,074 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 177,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 59,537 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 190,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 52,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 177,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 86,422 shares in the last quarter. 29.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. is a mining company. The Company is focused on silver production in Mexico and it is pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company operates through eight segments, six of which are located in Mexico; one retail market segment in Canada, and one metal trading segment in Europe.

