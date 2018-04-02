HD Supply (HDS) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, March 16th.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays began coverage on HD Supply in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HD Supply in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7,039.01, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. HD Supply has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $42.25.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. research analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDS. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in HD Supply by 849.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America. The Company’s segments include Facilities Maintenance, Construction & Industrial-White Cap, and Corporate. As of January 29, 2017, the Company operated through approximately 500 locations across 48 states in the United States and six Canadian provinces.

