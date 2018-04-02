HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

HDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HD Supply in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. HD Supply has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $7,039.01, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. HD Supply had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that HD Supply will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,342,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,746,000 after buying an additional 49,223 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HD Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $12,625,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth $2,206,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 53,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth $8,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America. The Company’s segments include Facilities Maintenance, Construction & Industrial-White Cap, and Corporate. As of January 29, 2017, the Company operated through approximately 500 locations across 48 states in the United States and six Canadian provinces.

