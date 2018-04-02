BOX (BOX) & Digimarc (DMRC) Critical Review

Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) and BOX (NYSE:BOX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digimarc and BOX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc $25.21 million 11.26 -$25.77 million ($2.44) -9.82 BOX $506.14 million 5.58 -$154.96 million ($1.16) -17.72

Digimarc has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BOX. BOX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digimarc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Digimarc and BOX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc 0 1 4 0 2.80 BOX 0 2 12 0 2.86

Digimarc currently has a consensus target price of $43.75, suggesting a potential upside of 82.67%. BOX has a consensus target price of $24.08, suggesting a potential upside of 17.16%. Given Digimarc’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Digimarc is more favorable than BOX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Digimarc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of BOX shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Digimarc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of BOX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Digimarc and BOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc -102.21% -33.46% -31.35% BOX -30.62% -433.21% -31.64%

Volatility and Risk

Digimarc has a beta of -1.09, indicating that its share price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOX has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BOX beats Digimarc on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment. It also provides Digimarc Discover software that enables an ecosystem of connected devices to identify content or materials and deliver information. The company's solutions identify, track, manage, and protect content; and enable new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; retail point of sale transaction processing; linking to networks and providing access to information; and enhanced services in support of mobile commerce. The company provides its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc. provides an enterprise content management platform that enables organizations of all sizes to manage enterprise content while allowing access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. With the Company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud-based platform, users can collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security and compliance features to comply with internal policies and industry regulations. Its platform enables people to view, share and collaborate on content, across various file formats and media types. The software integrates with enterprise business applications, and is compatible with various application environments, operating systems and devices, ensuring that workers have access to their business content. It offers individuals a free basic version of the Box platform that allows them to experience its solution.

