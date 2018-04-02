Head-To-Head Analysis: Connection (CNXN) vs. Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Connection and Williams-Sonoma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connection 1.88% 10.65% 6.97% Williams-Sonoma 4.90% 26.06% 12.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Connection and Williams-Sonoma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connection $2.91 billion 0.23 $54.85 million $1.84 13.59 Williams-Sonoma $5.29 billion 0.84 $259.54 million $3.61 14.61

Williams-Sonoma has higher revenue and earnings than Connection. Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Williams-Sonoma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Connection and Williams-Sonoma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00 Williams-Sonoma 5 15 1 0 1.81

Connection currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.00%. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus target price of $50.89, indicating a potential downside of 3.55%. Given Connection’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Connection is more favorable than Williams-Sonoma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 57.3% of Connection shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Williams-Sonoma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Williams-Sonoma pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Connection does not pay a dividend. Williams-Sonoma pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Williams-Sonoma has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Connection has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williams-Sonoma has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Williams-Sonoma beats Connection on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. It also provides products designed for creating spaces where children could play, laugh, learn, and grow under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; line of furniture, bedding, lighting, decorative accents, and others for teen bedrooms, dorm rooms, study spaces, and lounges under the PBteen brand; and mixed clean lines, natural materials, and handcrafted collections under West Elm brand. In addition, the company offers a range of assortments of lighting, hardware, furniture, and home décor inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; and women's and men's accessories, small leather goods, jewelry, key item apparel, paper, entertaining and bar, home décor, and seasonal items under the Mark and Graham brand. It markets its products through e-commerce Websites, direct mail catalogs, and specialty retail stores. As of January 29, 2017, the company operated 629 stores comprising 583 stores in 43 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico; 26 stores in Canada; 19 stores in Australia; and 1 store in the United Kingdom, as well as 66 franchised stores and/or e-commerce Websites in various countries in the Middle East, the Philippines, and Mexico. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

