Head to Head Analysis: DCP Midstream Partners (DCP) versus Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP)

DCP Midstream Partners (NYSE: DCP) and Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

DCP Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enbridge Energy Partners has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.6% of DCP Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of Enbridge Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of DCP Midstream Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DCP Midstream Partners and Enbridge Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCP Midstream Partners 1 5 4 0 2.30 Enbridge Energy Partners 2 8 0 0 1.80

DCP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $39.11, indicating a potential upside of 10.64%. Enbridge Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $14.20, indicating a potential upside of 48.07%. Given Enbridge Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enbridge Energy Partners is more favorable than DCP Midstream Partners.

Dividends

DCP Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Enbridge Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.6%. DCP Midstream Partners pays out 588.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enbridge Energy Partners pays out 175.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enbridge Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DCP Midstream Partners and Enbridge Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCP Midstream Partners $8.46 billion 0.60 $229.00 million $0.53 66.70 Enbridge Energy Partners $2.43 billion 1.29 $282.00 million $0.80 11.99

Enbridge Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DCP Midstream Partners. Enbridge Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DCP Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DCP Midstream Partners and Enbridge Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCP Midstream Partners 2.71% 3.59% 1.86% Enbridge Energy Partners 9.12% 5.68% 2.15%

Summary

Enbridge Energy Partners beats DCP Midstream Partners on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DCP Midstream Partners

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs; fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics. As of February 13, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 60 plants and 63,000 miles of natural gas and NGLs pipelines with operations in 17 states. The company serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. DCP Midstream GP, LP serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Enbridge Energy Partners

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P is a geographically and operationally diversified organization that provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering and transportation and storage services. The Company operates through the Liquids business segment. Its Liquids segment includes the operations of its Lakehead, North Dakota and mid-continent systems. The Company’s Lakehead system along with the Enbridge system formed the Mainline system, together formed the liquid petroleum pipeline system, as of December 31, 2016. The Mainline system serves refining centers in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions of the United States and the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada. The Lakehead system is the United States portion of the Mainline system.

