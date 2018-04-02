Contrasting Randgold Resources (GOLD) and Its Peers

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Randgold Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Randgold Resources has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Randgold Resources’ rivals have a beta of 0.34, meaning that their average stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Randgold Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randgold Resources 0 4 9 0 2.69 Randgold Resources Competitors 414 1718 1613 67 2.35

Randgold Resources currently has a consensus price target of $68.83, suggesting a potential downside of 19.22%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 32.75%. Given Randgold Resources’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Randgold Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Randgold Resources and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Randgold Resources $1.28 billion $278.01 million 29.18 Randgold Resources Competitors $1.40 billion $84.21 million 39.96

Randgold Resources’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Randgold Resources. Randgold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Randgold Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Randgold Resources pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 49.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Randgold Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randgold Resources 21.72% 7.13% 6.63% Randgold Resources Competitors -8.65% 3.68% 2.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Randgold Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Randgold Resources beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The Company also holds an interest in the Massawa project. The Company holds Morila Limited, which holds interests in the Morila mine in Mali. As of December 31, 2016, Morila mine has produced 122,370 ounces (oz) of gold. The Company holds a controlling interest in the Loulo mine, located in Mali, through Societe des Mines de Loulo SA (Loulo). The Loulo mine is mining from over two underground mines. As of December 31, 2016, Loulo mine has produced 350,604 oz of gold. It has a controlling interest in the Gounkoto mine through Societe des Mines de Gounkoto SA.

