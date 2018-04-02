World Point Terminals (WPT) vs. Columbia Pipeline Partners (CPPL) Head-To-Head Review

World Point Terminals (NYSE: WPT) and Columbia Pipeline Partners (NYSE:CPPL) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of World Point Terminals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Columbia Pipeline Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares World Point Terminals and Columbia Pipeline Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dividends

World Point Terminals pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Columbia Pipeline Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Columbia Pipeline Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares World Point Terminals and Columbia Pipeline Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Point Terminals 37.15% 19.57% 18.37% Columbia Pipeline Partners 6.40% 0.92% 0.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for World Point Terminals and Columbia Pipeline Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Point Terminals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Columbia Pipeline Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

World Point Terminals presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.68%. Given World Point Terminals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe World Point Terminals is more favorable than Columbia Pipeline Partners.

Summary

World Point Terminals beats Columbia Pipeline Partners on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Point Terminals

World Point Terminals, LP owns, operates, develops and acquires liquid bulk storage terminals and other assets relating to the storage of petroleum products, including light refined products, heavy refined products and crude oil. The Company operates fee-based facilities located along the East Coast, Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, through its subsidiary, Center Point Terminal Company, LLC (Center Point), the Company owned and operated 15.6 million barrels of tankage at terminals, which are located in the East Coast, Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States. The Company’s terminal facilities are located on waterways, providing ship or barge access for the movement of petroleum products, and have truck racks with loading logistics. Its terminal facilities also have rail or pipeline access.

About Columbia Pipeline Partners

Columbia Pipeline Partners LP (the Partnership) is a limited partnership company operating a portfolio of pipelines, storage and related midstream assets. It is engaged in interstate gas transportation and storage services for local distribution companies (LDCs), marketers and industrial and commercial customers located in northeastern, mid-Atlantic, Midwestern and southern states, and the District of Columbia along with unregulated businesses that include midstream services, including gathering, treating, conditioning, processing, compression and liquids handling, and development of mineral rights positions. The Company owns, operates and develops a portfolio of pipelines, storage and related midstream assets. The Company has a general partner interest in CPG OpCo LP (Columbia OpCo), as well as a limited partner interest in Columbia OpCo, a limited partnership that owns the natural gas transmission and storage assets of Columbia Energy Group (CEG).

