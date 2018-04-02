Head-To-Head Comparison: AkzoNobel (AKZOY) versus The Competition

AkzoNobel (OTCMKTS: AKZOY) is one of 5 publicly-traded companies in the “Paints & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AkzoNobel to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AkzoNobel and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AkzoNobel 0 2 1 0 2.33 AkzoNobel Competitors 39 206 328 2 2.51

As a group, “Paints & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 13.05%. Given AkzoNobel’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AkzoNobel has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AkzoNobel and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AkzoNobel $10.86 billion $940.40 million 19.19 AkzoNobel Competitors $7.27 billion $561.39 million 20.04

AkzoNobel has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. AkzoNobel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

AkzoNobel has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AkzoNobel’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AkzoNobel and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AkzoNobel 6.19% 16.46% 6.91% AkzoNobel Competitors 5.78% 24.55% 6.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of AkzoNobel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of shares of all “Paints & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of shares of all “Paints & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AkzoNobel pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. AkzoNobel pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Paints & allied products” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 36.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

AkzoNobel rivals beat AkzoNobel on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

AkzoNobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company offers its decorative paints under the Alba, Astral, Bruguer, Coral, Dulux, Flexa, Inca, Levis, Marshall, Nordsjo, Sadolin, Sikkens, and Vivechrome brands. It also offers performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities. The company was formerly known as Akzo NV and changed its name to Akzo Nobel N.V. in 1994. Akzo Nobel N.V. was founded in 1646 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

