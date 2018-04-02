Head-To-Head Review: Msci (MSCI) vs. Symantec (SYMC)

Symantec (NASDAQ: SYMC) and Msci (NYSE:MSCI) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Symantec and Msci, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symantec 3 14 7 0 2.17 Msci 0 2 2 0 2.50

Symantec currently has a consensus target price of $30.71, indicating a potential upside of 18.82%. Msci has a consensus target price of $150.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.35%. Given Symantec’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Symantec is more favorable than Msci.

Dividends

Symantec pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Msci pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Symantec pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Msci pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Msci has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Symantec has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Msci has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Symantec and Msci’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symantec $4.02 billion 4.00 -$106.00 million $0.66 39.17 Msci $1.27 billion 10.55 $303.97 million $3.98 37.56

Msci has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Symantec. Msci is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Symantec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Symantec and Msci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symantec 22.24% 14.26% 3.32% Msci 23.86% 108.68% 11.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of Symantec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Msci shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Symantec shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Msci shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Msci beats Symantec on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection and cyber security services. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security, Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products. Under the information protection category, it offers Data Loss Prevention, Encryption, Service, VIP Access Manager, and Data Loss Prevention and CloudSOC products. The Company also offers consulting services, customer success services, cyber security services and education services. Its cyber security services include DeepSight Intelligence software, which provides an analysis of attacks.

About Msci

MSCI Inc. offers products and services to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes. Its segments include Index, Analytics and All Other segment. All Other segment comprises environmental, social and governance (ESG) and Real Estate segments. Its indexes are used in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment uses analytical content to create products and services, which offer institutional investors an integrated view of risk and return. MSCI’s ESG products include MSCI ESG Ratings, MSCI ESG Business Involvement Screening Research and MSCI ESG Governance Metrics. MSCI’s Real Estate products comprise private real estate benchmarks and indexes branded IPD Group Limited (IPD) and include Portfolio Analysis Service (PAS), IPD Rental Information Service (IRIS) and IPD Global Intel.

