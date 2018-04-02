Head to Head Survey: Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) & Its Competitors

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) is one of 228 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Weyerhaeuser to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $7.20 billion $582.00 million 30.36 Weyerhaeuser Competitors $791.02 million $176.99 million 13.81

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Weyerhaeuser is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 111.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.8% and pay out 71.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Weyerhaeuser and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 3 5 0 2.63 Weyerhaeuser Competitors 1508 7697 8371 218 2.41

Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.70%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 14.02%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weyerhaeuser has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser’s competitors have a beta of 0.56, suggesting that their average stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 8.09% 9.62% 4.68% Weyerhaeuser Competitors 23.93% 7.20% 2.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company is a timber, land and forest products company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or controlled 13.1 million acres of timberlands, primarily in the United States, and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The Company’s segments include Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment’s offerings include logs, timber and recreational access via leases. The Real Estate & ENR segment includes sales of timberlands; rights to explore for and extract hard minerals, oil and gas production, and coal, and equity interests in its Real Estate Development Ventures. The Wood Products segment includes the manufacturing and distribution of wood products. The Wood Products segment is engaged in softwood lumber, engineered wood products, structural panels, medium density fiberboard and building materials distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.