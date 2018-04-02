Head-To-Head Contrast: Church & Dwight (CHD) & LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY)

Church & Dwight (NYSE: CHD) and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Church & Dwight and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Church & Dwight 19.69% 24.95% 9.40% LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of Church & Dwight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Church & Dwight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Church & Dwight and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Church & Dwight $3.78 billion 3.20 $743.40 million $1.94 25.51 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton $48.16 billion 3.23 $5.79 billion $2.30 26.66

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has higher revenue and earnings than Church & Dwight. Church & Dwight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Church & Dwight has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Church & Dwight pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Church & Dwight pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Church & Dwight has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Church & Dwight is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Church & Dwight and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Church & Dwight 4 6 5 0 2.07 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton 0 2 2 0 2.50

Church & Dwight presently has a consensus target price of $51.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.40%. Given Church & Dwight’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Church & Dwight is more favorable than LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Summary

Church & Dwight beats LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand. The company also provides specialty products, including animal productivity products, such as MEGALAC rumen bypass fat, a supplement, which enables cows to maintain energy levels during the period of high milk production; BIO-CHLOR and FERMENTEN, which are designed to help reduce health issues associated with calving, as well as provides needed protein; and CELMANAX refined functional carbohydrate, a yeast based prebiotic. In addition, it offers sodium bicarbonate for use in industrial markets; and cleaning and deodorizing products for use in office buildings, hotels, restaurants, and other facilities. The company sells its consumer products through supermarkets, mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstores, convenience stores, home stores, dollar and pet stores, and other specialty stores, as well as through Websites; and specialty products to industrial customers and livestock producers through distributors. The company was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. Its business activities are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world. It produces still and sparkling wines from various wine-growing regions, as well as whiskey. The Fashion & Leather Goods business group includes brands, such as Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Donna Karan, Loewe, Marc Jacobs, Celine and Edun. It focuses on the perfumes, make-up and skincare business, and offers a range of brands, including Christian Dior, Guerlain and Kenzo. The Watches & Jewelry sector operates in two segments: high-quality watchmaking, and jewelry and high jewelry. Its Selective Retailing companies operate in Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East. Its other activities include Les Echos group, Royal Van Lent and Cheval Blanc.

