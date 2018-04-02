Head-To-Head Contrast: I.D. Systems (IDSY) and AAC Technologies (AACAY)

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ: IDSY) and AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for I.D. Systems and AAC Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I.D. Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 AAC Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

I.D. Systems currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.03%. Given I.D. Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe I.D. Systems is more favorable than AAC Technologies.

Dividends

AAC Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. I.D. Systems does not pay a dividend. AAC Technologies pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares I.D. Systems and AAC Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems $36.82 million 2.98 -$6.37 million N/A N/A AAC Technologies $2.33 billion 9.37 $605.86 million $0.49 36.55

AAC Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than I.D. Systems.

Risk & Volatility

I.D. Systems has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAC Technologies has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of I.D. Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of I.D. Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares I.D. Systems and AAC Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems -9.45% -18.97% -8.13% AAC Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AAC Technologies beats I.D. Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About I.D. Systems

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customer's computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the system's database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides micro-component solutions for communication and information technology consumer electronics worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic components, Haptics & Radio Frequency Mechanical Module, MEMS components, and Other Products segments. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of acoustic products, electronic components, tooling and precision components, and electronics related accessories. The company offers speakers, receivers, microphones, vibrators, VCMs, and lenses; solutions, such as integration, Deepbass speaker, LDS antenna, flexfilm/FPC-antenna, near field communication, and wireless power solutions; structural ceramics; precision components for acoustic products; and electroplating services. Its products are used in smartphones, tablets, ultrabooks, wearables, notebooks, and other consumer electronics products. The company was formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. and changed its name to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in May 2011. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

