Reviewing International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) and Koppers (KOP)

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF) and Koppers (NYSE:KOP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Koppers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Koppers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

International Flavors & Fragrances pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Koppers does not pay a dividend. International Flavors & Fragrances pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Flavors & Fragrances has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

International Flavors & Fragrances has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koppers has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for International Flavors & Fragrances and Koppers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Flavors & Fragrances 2 5 3 0 2.10 Koppers 0 1 4 0 2.80

International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus price target of $143.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.69%. Koppers has a consensus price target of $48.60, suggesting a potential upside of 18.25%. Given Koppers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Koppers is more favorable than International Flavors & Fragrances.

Profitability

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and Koppers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Flavors & Fragrances 8.70% 27.69% 10.41% Koppers 1.97% 94.85% 6.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and Koppers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Flavors & Fragrances $3.40 billion 3.18 $295.66 million $5.89 23.24 Koppers $1.48 billion 0.58 $29.10 million $3.68 11.17

International Flavors & Fragrances has higher revenue and earnings than Koppers. Koppers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Flavors & Fragrances, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats Koppers on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. The Fragrances segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances for personal care, household products, and beauty care; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. This segment serves perfume and toiletries manufacturers in the cosmetics industry; and manufacturers of soaps, detergents, fabric care, household cleaners, and air fresheners in the household products industry. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

