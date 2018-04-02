Financial Survey: Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) and Its Rivals

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS: ADRNY) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 2.92% 10.51% 4.72% Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Competitors 1.56% 11.48% 4.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s peers have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Competitors 65 392 486 17 2.47

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 21.69%. Given Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 30.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize $71.04 billion $2.05 billion 17.12 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Competitors $20.66 billion $384.97 million 21.12

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize peers beat Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, S.A. (JMR) and P.T. Lion Super Indo, LLC (Super Indo), and Ahold Delhaize’s Global Support Office. JMR operates food retail stores in Portugal under the brand name Pingo Doce. The Company’s Ahold USA segment includes Stop & Shop New England, Stop & Shop New York Metro, Giant Landover, Giant Carlisle and Peapod. The Company’s Delhaize America segment includes brands, such as Food Lion and Hannaford. The Food Lion brand’s market areas include Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

