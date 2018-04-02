Head-To-Head Contrast: On Assignment (ASGN) and The Competition

On Assignment (NYSE: ASGN) is one of 23 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare On Assignment to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of On Assignment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of On Assignment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares On Assignment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Assignment 6.00% 17.42% 9.11% On Assignment Competitors 1.97% 16.27% 6.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares On Assignment and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio On Assignment $2.63 billion $157.67 million 27.21 On Assignment Competitors $4.22 billion $126.12 million 11.25

On Assignment’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than On Assignment. On Assignment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

On Assignment has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Assignment’s peers have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for On Assignment and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Assignment 0 1 6 0 2.86 On Assignment Competitors 72 327 549 9 2.52

On Assignment currently has a consensus price target of $77.83, suggesting a potential downside of 6.20%. As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 11.42%. Given On Assignment’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe On Assignment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

On Assignment beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

On Assignment Company Profile

On Assignment, Inc. is a global provider of in-demand, skilled professionals in the technology, life sciences and creative sectors. The Company matches resumes with job descriptions to match people they know into positions they understand for temporary, contract-to-hire, and direct hire assignments. It operates through two segments. The Apex segment provides technical, scientific and creative professionals for temporary, contract-to-hire and permanent placement positions and consulting services to clients across the United States. The Apex segment includes Apex Systems, Lab Support and Creative Circle. The Oxford segment provides specialized niche staffing, permanent placement and consulting services in select skill and geographic markets. The Oxford segment includes Oxford Global Resources, CyberCoders and Life Sciences Europe. The Company has a network of branch offices throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

