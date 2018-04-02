Comparing Pericom Semiconductor (NASDAQ:PSEM) & ARM (ARMH)

ARM (NASDAQ: ARMH) and Pericom Semiconductor (NASDAQ:PSEM) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

ARM pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Pericom Semiconductor does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARM and Pericom Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pericom Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of ARM shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of ARM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ARM and Pericom Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pericom Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ARM and Pericom Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARM 33.10% 19.72% 16.87% Pericom Semiconductor 11.19% 6.74% 5.80%

Summary

ARM beats Pericom Semiconductor on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARM Company Profile

ARM Holdings plc (ARM) is a company engaged in designing a range of inter-related intellectual property (IP), including microprocessors, Physical IP, and supporting software and tools. Its product offering includes 16/32/64-bit reduced instruction set computing (RISC) microprocessors, data engines, graphics processors, digital libraries, embedded memories, peripherals, software and development tools, as well as analog functions and high-speed connectivity products. The Company licenses and sells its technology and products to international electronics companies, which in turn manufacture, market and sell microprocessors, application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), application-specific standard processors (ASSPs) and microcontrollers (MCUs) based on ARM’s technology to systems companies for incorporation into a range of end products. Its principal geographic markets are Europe, the United States and Asia Pacific.

Pericom Semiconductor Company Profile

Pericom Semiconductor Corporation (Pericom) designs, develops and markets integrated circuits (ICs) and frequency control products (FCPs). The Company’s IC products include functions that support the connectivity, timing and signal conditioning of high-speed parallel and serial protocols that transfer data among a system’s microprocessor, memory and various peripherals, and between interconnected systems. The Company has four primary IC product categories: connectivity, switching, timing and signal integrity. Pericom’s FCPs are electronic components that provide frequency references, such as crystals and oscillators for computer, communication and consumer electronic products. It enables serial connectivity with solutions for the computing, communications and consumer market segments. Its products are used in various applications, such as servers, storage, enterprise networks, telecommunications and embedded applications.

