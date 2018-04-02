Contrasting Gladstone Capital (GLAD) and Saratoga Investment (SAR)

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Saratoga Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Gladstone Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saratoga Investment pays out 119.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saratoga Investment has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gladstone Capital and Saratoga Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 3 1 0 2.25 Saratoga Investment 0 2 4 0 2.67

Gladstone Capital currently has a consensus price target of $8.88, suggesting a potential upside of 2.82%. Saratoga Investment has a consensus price target of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 14.80%. Given Saratoga Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than Gladstone Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saratoga Investment has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Saratoga Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $39.23 million 5.86 $17.18 million $0.84 10.29 Saratoga Investment $33.16 million 3.92 $11.38 million $1.68 12.36

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Saratoga Investment. Gladstone Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saratoga Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Saratoga Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 58.48% 9.97% 5.95% Saratoga Investment 36.37% 8.76% 3.33%

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Saratoga Investment on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains. The Company is focused on investing in lower middle-market companies in the United States. It has investments in south, Midwest, west and northeast of the United States. Its portfolio allocation includes debt investments and equity investments.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

