Head-To-Head Contrast: UniFirst (UNF) versus Carriage Services (CSV)

UniFirst (NYSE: UNF) and Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of UniFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Carriage Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of UniFirst shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Carriage Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UniFirst and Carriage Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniFirst 0 2 1 0 2.33 Carriage Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

UniFirst currently has a consensus target price of $183.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.14%. Carriage Services has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.02%. Given Carriage Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than UniFirst.

Dividends

UniFirst pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Carriage Services pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. UniFirst pays out 2.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carriage Services pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Carriage Services has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Carriage Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UniFirst and Carriage Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniFirst $1.59 billion 1.98 $70.19 million $5.28 29.34 Carriage Services $258.14 million 1.71 $37.19 million $1.39 19.62

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Carriage Services. Carriage Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UniFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

UniFirst has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carriage Services has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UniFirst and Carriage Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniFirst 6.79% 7.95% 6.42% Carriage Services 14.41% 13.27% 2.77%

Summary

Carriage Services beats UniFirst on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. It operates in six segments: the US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning (Specialty Garments), First Aid and Corporate. The Company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products and other non-garment items, and provides restroom and cleaning supplies and first aid cabinet services, and other safety supplies. It also decontaminates and cleans work clothes, which has been exposed to radioactive materials and service special cleanroom protective wear and facilities.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc. is a provider of death care services and merchandise in the United States. The Company operates in two business segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Homes segment provides funeral services (traditional burial and cremation) and sells related merchandise, such as caskets and urns. Its cemetery products and services include interment services, the rights to interment in cemetery sites and related cemetery merchandise, such as memorials and vaults. It serves suburban and rural markets. It provides funeral and cemetery services and products on both at-need (time of death) and preneed (planned prior to death) basis. It also maintains trusts in connection with funeral home and cemetery operations, including preneed funeral trusts, preneed cemetery merchandise and service trusts and cemetery perpetual care trusts. The Company operates 174 funeral homes in 29 states and 32 cemeteries in 11 states.

