Camping World (CWH) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Camping World (NYSE: CWH) is one of 20 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Camping World to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Camping World and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camping World 0 0 12 0 3.00 Camping World Competitors 116 604 656 28 2.42

Camping World currently has a consensus target price of $49.25, indicating a potential upside of 52.71%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 14.37%. Given Camping World’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Camping World is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Camping World pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Camping World pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 20.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Camping World shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 66.6% of Camping World shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Camping World has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camping World’s competitors have a beta of 9.95, suggesting that their average share price is 895% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camping World and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Camping World $4.29 billion $28.36 million 14.08 Camping World Competitors $7.94 billion $218.36 million 12.91

Camping World’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Camping World. Camping World is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Camping World and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camping World -0.42% 384.26% 6.57% Camping World Competitors 3.23% 33.56% 3.60%

Summary

Camping World beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of a portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail. Within the Consumer Services and Plans segment, the Company derives revenue from the sale of the offerings, including emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships, and publications and directories. Within the Retail segment, it derives revenue from the sale of the products, including new vehicles; used vehicles; parts and service, including RV accessories and supplies, and finance and insurance. The Company provides its offerings through its two brands: Good Sam and Camping World. Its Camping World brand operates a network of RV centric retail locations in the United States.

