Head to Head Review: Fortis (FTS) & Its Rivals

Fortis (NYSE: FTS) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Fortis to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Fortis has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortis’ competitors have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fortis pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Fortis pays out 69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 71.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Fortis is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Fortis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortis 11.58% 6.86% 2.21% Fortis Competitors -23.11% 3.58% -0.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortis and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fortis $6.40 billion $792.99 million 17.33 Fortis Competitors $8.47 billion $467.20 million 10.76

Fortis’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Fortis. Fortis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Fortis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fortis and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortis 0 1 3 0 2.75 Fortis Competitors 424 2318 2008 57 2.35

Fortis presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.89%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.01%. Given Fortis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fortis is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Fortis beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail customers in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail customers in Arizonas Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts (MW) comprising 54 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 994,000 customers in approximately 135 communities in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 549,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns 4 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 264,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 79,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 65,000 customers in Fort Erie, Cornwall, Gananoque, Port Colborne, and the District of Algoma in Ontario; approximately 43,200 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and Aitken Creek. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

