Head to Head Review: Lundin Mining (LUNMF) versus Its Rivals

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS: LUNMF) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lundin Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lundin Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Lundin Mining pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 68.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lundin Mining and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $2.08 billion $426.50 million 11.07 Lundin Mining Competitors $5.83 billion $914.34 million 75.56

Lundin Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lundin Mining. Lundin Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining’s rivals have a beta of 5.57, suggesting that their average share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lundin Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lundin Mining Competitors 302 1010 1227 77 2.41

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 8.88%. Given Lundin Mining’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lundin Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 21.24% 10.91% 6.54% Lundin Mining Competitors -486.45% -23.20% -1.73%

Summary

Lundin Mining rivals beat Lundin Mining on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation is a diversified base metals mining company. The Company is engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, the United States, Portugal, Sweden and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Its segments include Candeleria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, Zinkgruvan, Tenke Fungurume and Other. Its geographical segments include Europe, Asia, South America and North America. It is engaged in producing copper, nickel and zinc. Its operating assets include the Eagle mine located in the United States, the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also owns the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex (Candelaria) located in Chile. It holds an indirect equity interest in the Tenke Fungurume mine located in the DRC and the Freeport Cobalt Oy business (Freeport Cobalt), which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland. It is engaged in drilling on the Elida porphyry project.

