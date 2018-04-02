Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) (NAO) & PAM Transport (PTSI) Head to Head Contrast

PAM Transport (NASDAQ: PTSI) and Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) (NYSE:NAO) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PAM Transport and Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAM Transport 8.88% 8.71% 2.42% Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) -182.38% -11.22% -7.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PAM Transport and Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAM Transport $437.84 million 0.49 $38.89 million $1.43 24.47 Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) $16.08 million 4.20 -$29.32 million N/A N/A

PAM Transport has higher revenue and earnings than Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda).

Dividends

Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. PAM Transport does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PAM Transport and Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAM Transport 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) 0 0 0 0 N/A

PAM Transport currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.26%. Given PAM Transport’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PAM Transport is more favorable than Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda).

Risk & Volatility

PAM Transport has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of PAM Transport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of PAM Transport shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PAM Transport beats Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PAM Transport Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company. It operates in the motor carrier segment. It operates as a truckload dry van carrier transporting general commodities throughout the continental United States, as well as in certain Canadian provinces. It provides transportation services in Mexico under agreements with Mexican carriers. Its operations are classified into truckload services, or brokerage and logistics services. Truckload services include transportation services, in which it utilizes company owned trucks or independent operator owned trucks for the pickup and delivery of freight. The brokerage and logistics services consist of services, such as transportation scheduling, routing, mode selection, transloading and other services related to the transportation of freight, which may or may not involve the use of company owned or independent operator owned equipment.

Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) Company Profile

Nordic American Offshore Limited (NAO) operates platform supply vessels (PSV). The Company owns approximately eight vessels. The Company operates in the offshore support vessel market segment. The Company has approximately two vessels under construction. The Company’s vessels operate in the North Sea in both the term and spot market. The Company’s vessels include NAO Fighter, NAO Prosper, NAO Power, NAO Thunder, NAO Guardian, NAO Protector, NAO Storm and NAO Viking. Each of the Company’s vessels has a capacity of approximately 4,200 deadweight tonnage (DWT) and a cargo deck area of approximately 850 square meters. The Company’s vessels under construction include NAO Galaxy and NAO Horizon. Remoy Shipping AS and V. Ships Limited provide technical management for the Company’s vessels.

