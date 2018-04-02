Head to Head Review: Rocky Brands (RCKY) & The Competition

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ: RCKY) is one of 8 publicly-traded companies in the “Footwear, except rubber” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Rocky Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.8% of Rocky Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of shares of all “Footwear, except rubber” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Rocky Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Footwear, except rubber” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rocky Brands and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocky Brands 0 2 0 0 2.00 Rocky Brands Competitors 59 362 519 12 2.51

Rocky Brands currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.99%. As a group, “Footwear, except rubber” companies have a potential upside of 11.47%. Given Rocky Brands’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rocky Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rocky Brands and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rocky Brands $253.20 million $9.58 million 17.46 Rocky Brands Competitors $1.62 billion -$13.75 million 15.27

Rocky Brands’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Rocky Brands. Rocky Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Rocky Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Rocky Brands pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Footwear, except rubber” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 24.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Rocky Brands has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocky Brands’ rivals have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rocky Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocky Brands 3.79% 6.24% 4.81% Rocky Brands Competitors -33.14% 14.66% 7.39%

Summary

Rocky Brands rivals beat Rocky Brands on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of brand names, including Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh and the licensed brand Michelin. The Company operates its business through three segments: wholesale, retail and military. In its wholesale segment, the Company distributes its products through a range of distribution channels representing over 10,000 retail store locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in other international markets. Its wholesale channels vary by product line and include sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants and uniform stores. In its retail segment, the Company sells its products directly to consumers through its consumer and business direct Websites and its Rocky outlet store. In its military segment, the Company sells footwear under the Rocky label to the United States military.

