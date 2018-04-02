Head-To-Head Contrast: Compass Minerals International (CMP) & Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

Compass Minerals International (NYSE: CMP) and Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Westlake Chemical Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International 3.13% 13.02% 3.87% Westlake Chemical Partners 4.15% 5.13% 3.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Compass Minerals International and Westlake Chemical Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International 1 1 3 0 2.40 Westlake Chemical Partners 0 3 3 0 2.50

Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus target price of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.43%. Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus target price of $26.88, suggesting a potential upside of 21.06%. Given Westlake Chemical Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westlake Chemical Partners is more favorable than Compass Minerals International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Westlake Chemical Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International $1.36 billion 1.49 $42.70 million $2.75 21.80 Westlake Chemical Partners $1.17 billion 0.61 $48.67 million $1.72 12.91

Westlake Chemical Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass Minerals International. Westlake Chemical Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compass Minerals International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.0% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Compass Minerals International pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Westlake Chemical Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Compass Minerals International pays out 104.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Westlake Chemical Partners pays out 90.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Compass Minerals International has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Westlake Chemical Partners has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Westlake Chemical Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMI) is a provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses; specialty plant nutrition minerals for the quality and yield of crops, and specialty chemicals for water treatment and other industrial processes. The Company has three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment produces and markets salt and magnesium chloride for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications. Its Plant Nutrition North America segment includes sales of sulfate of potash (SOP) specialty fertilizer and micronutrients. The Plant Nutrition South America segment operates two primary businesses in Brazil: agricultural productivity and chemical solutions.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Chemical Corporation (Westlake). The Company operates, acquires and develops ethylene production facilities and other assets. Its business and operations are conducted through Westlake Chemical OpCo LP (OpCo). OpCo sells ethylene to Westlake and others, as well as sells co-products of ethylene production, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline and hydrogen. As of December 31, 2016, OpCo’s assets included three ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene, and a 200-mile ethylene pipeline. As of December 31, 2016, OpCo owned two ethylene production facilities at Westlake’s Lake Charles, Louisiana site (Petro 1 and Petro 2, collectively Lake Charles Olefins), and one ethylene production facility at Westlake’s Calvert City, Kentucky site (Calvert City Olefins), with an annual capacity of approximately 630 million pounds.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.