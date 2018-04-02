Head to Head Survey: 3M (MMM) and Bunzl (BZLFY)

3M (NYSE: MMM) and Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and Bunzl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 15.35% 48.34% 16.00% Bunzl N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

3M has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bunzl has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 3M and Bunzl, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 4 2 8 0 2.29 Bunzl 0 0 2 0 3.00

3M presently has a consensus price target of $250.92, suggesting a potential upside of 18.01%. Bunzl has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.62%. Given Bunzl’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bunzl is more favorable than 3M.

Dividends

3M pays an annual dividend of $5.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bunzl pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. 3M pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bunzl pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 3M has raised its dividend for 59 consecutive years. 3M is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.9% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bunzl shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of 3M shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Bunzl shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 3M and Bunzl’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $31.66 billion 4.00 $4.86 billion $9.17 23.19 Bunzl $11.06 billion 0.90 $400.17 million $1.53 19.40

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Bunzl. Bunzl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

3M beats Bunzl on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, transportation safety products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The company's Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The company's Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, and protective materials; and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. It serves automotive, electronics and automotive electrification, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector. The company also offers films, labels, counter-service packaging, take-out food packaging, and first aid products, as well as point of purchase displays, stationeries, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, organic food outlets, and others. In addition, it provides cleaning systems, floor care items, hand cleansing products, hygiene papers, janitorial products, cleaning machines, mops, polishes, protective clothing, and washroom chemicals to facilities management companies, contract cleaners, and other industrial and healthcare customers. Further, the company offers a range of personal protection equipment, such as footwear, gloves, safety helmets, workwear, harness equipment, tools, safety signs, and traffic management and ancillary site equipment, as well as ear, eye, respiratory, and face protection products to customers in industrial and construction markets. Additionally, it provides aprons, bandages, facemasks, gowns, headwear, mattress covers, overshoes, procedure packs, tapes, wipes, incontinence products, and swabs to the healthcare sector, including hospitals, retirement and nursing homes, and doctors' surgeries and clinics; and various products to government and education establishments. Bunzl plc was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

