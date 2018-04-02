AMS (AMSSY) & Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Critical Comparison

Osram Licht (OTCMKTS: OSAGF) and AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Osram Licht and AMS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osram Licht 0 1 1 0 2.50 AMS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

AMS pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Osram Licht does not pay a dividend. AMS pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Osram Licht and AMS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osram Licht $4.20 billion 1.92 $440.98 million N/A N/A AMS $1.20 billion N/A $100.30 million $0.82 64.50

Osram Licht has higher revenue and earnings than AMS.

Profitability

This table compares Osram Licht and AMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osram Licht N/A N/A N/A AMS 8.34% 10.35% 3.18%

Summary

AMS beats Osram Licht on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Osram Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light. The Opto Semiconductors segment manufactures optoelectronic semiconductors, such as light-emitting diode (LED), optical sensors, infrared LED, and high-power laser diodes for visible and infrared light. This segment's products are used in automotive, communication products, and consumer goods industries. The Lighting Solutions & Systems segment develops, produces, and markets LED light engines, electronic ballasts for LED modules and traditional lamps, and light management systems. This segment also provides luminaires for professional applications, such as street lighting or architectural lighting, as well as for private applications, including table lamps and flashlights; and lighting solutions and associated light management systems that are used in internal and external architectural lighting, and in event lighting, as well as offers installation and maintenance services for its product portfolio. The company offers its products primarily under the OSRAM, SYLVANIA, SYLVANIA Lighting Solutions, Siteco, Traxon, Clay Paky, and LUX365 brand names. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

AMS Company Profile

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Products and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing. The company also offers single-chip solutions enabling Internet of Things connectivity and precise control of smart lights and replacement lamps; spectral sensing chip scale solutions for color identification, authentication, spectroscopy, and other industrial and consumer-level optical detection applications; CMOS image sensors for machine vision, medical, broadcast, traffic, scientific, and photography imaging markets; and magnetic position sensors for industrial, medical, robotics, consumer, and automotive, applications. In addition, it provides power management products for mobile phones, portable navigation devices, personal audio/video players, and personal healthcare devices; battery management solutions, including battery chargers, cell supervision circuits, and battery sensor interfaces; and flow sensors for flow metering applications. Further, the company provides time-to-digital converters for high-precision time interval measurement; wireless connectivity products; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed application specific integrated circuit solutions for the industry, medical, and smart building. The company was formerly known as austriamicrosystems AG and changed its name to ams AG in May 2012. ams AG is headquartered in Premstaetten, Austria.

