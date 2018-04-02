Critical Review: Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG) & Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ: FRSH) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Papa Murphy’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Papa Murphy’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Papa Murphy’s and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa Murphy’s $118.66 million 0.70 -$10,000.00 $0.15 32.40 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group $361.43 million 0.86 -$11.45 million $0.75 20.33

Papa Murphy’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Papa Murphy’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Papa Murphy’s and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa Murphy’s -0.01% 7.96% 2.96% Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group -3.17% 7.21% 4.31%

Risk & Volatility

Papa Murphy’s has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Papa Murphy’s and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa Murphy’s 0 2 0 0 2.00 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Papa Murphy’s presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.26%. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.48%. Given Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group is more favorable than Papa Murphy’s.

Summary

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group beats Papa Murphy’s on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take ?N' Bake pizza stores. As of May 10, 2017, it operated approximately 1,500 stores franchised and corporate-owned pizza stores in 39 states, Canada, and United Arab Emirates. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, and Del Frisco's Grille brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops and fresh seafood. As of August 1, 2017, it operated 53 restaurants in 23 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

