Head to Head Survey: TransAlta (TAC) & Enel Generaci�n Chile (EOCC)

Enel Generaci�n Chile (NYSE: EOCC) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Enel Generaci�n Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of TransAlta shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generaci�n Chile and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generaci�n Chile 25.84% 33.86% 19.09% TransAlta -7.95% -1.97% -0.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enel Generaci�n Chile and TransAlta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generaci�n Chile $2.45 billion 2.66 $627.68 million N/A N/A TransAlta $1.78 billion 0.87 -$123.42 million ($0.18) -29.83

Enel Generaci�n Chile has higher revenue and earnings than TransAlta.

Volatility & Risk

Enel Generaci�n Chile has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAlta has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Enel Generaci�n Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. TransAlta pays out -72.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enel Generaci�n Chile and TransAlta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generaci�n Chile 2 0 0 0 1.00 TransAlta 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enel Generaci�n Chile currently has a consensus price target of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.55%. Given Enel Generaci�n Chile’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enel Generaci�n Chile is more favorable than TransAlta.

Summary

Enel Generaci�n Chile beats TransAlta on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Generaci�n Chile

Enel Generacion Chile SA, formerly Empresa Nacional De Electricidad SA, is a Chile-based company engaged in the business of electricity generation. The Company operates in Chile. The Company owns and operates a total of approximately 111-generation units in Chile both directly and through its subsidiaries, Pehuenche, Celta and GasAtacama. Of these generation units, approximately 38 are hydroelectric, with a total installed capacity of over 3,470 megawatts. There are approximately 22 thermal generation units that operate with gas, coal or oil with a total installed capacity of over 2,808 megawatts. There are over 51 wind powered generation units with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 78 megawatts. The Company’s subsidiaries include Compania Electrica San Isidro S.A. (San Isidro), Compania Electrica Tarapaca S.A. (Celta), Empresa Electrica Pehuenche S.A. (Pehuenche) and GasAtacama S.A (GasAtacama). It is controlled by Enel Chile SA.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation (TransAlta) is a non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company with an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,720 megawatts of generating capacity. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of electric energy. It focuses on generating and marketing electricity in Canada, the United States and Western Australia through its diversified portfolio of facilities fuelled by coal, natural gas, diesel, hydro, wind and solar. TransAlta is organized into eight business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, and Hydro segments are responsible for constructing, operating and maintaining its electrical generation. All the segments are supported by a Corporate segment, which includes the Corporation’s central financial, legal, administrative, and investing functions.

