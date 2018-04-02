Critical Contrast: Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Its Competitors

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ: TYPE) is one of 35 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Monotype Imaging to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Monotype Imaging alerts:

Monotype Imaging pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Monotype Imaging pays out 84.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 29.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monotype Imaging and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging $235.79 million $11.56 million 42.36 Monotype Imaging Competitors $1.99 billion $183.98 million -1.23

Monotype Imaging’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Monotype Imaging. Monotype Imaging is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Monotype Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Monotype Imaging shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Monotype Imaging and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging 1 0 1 0 2.00 Monotype Imaging Competitors 162 774 1462 50 2.57

Monotype Imaging currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.49%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 41.05%. Given Monotype Imaging’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monotype Imaging has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Monotype Imaging has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monotype Imaging’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Monotype Imaging and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging 4.90% 6.10% 3.73% Monotype Imaging Competitors -0.67% -135.82% 3.12%

Summary

Monotype Imaging competitors beat Monotype Imaging on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is engaged in the development, marketing and licensing of technologies and fonts. The Company empowers expression and engagement for creatives, designers, engineers and marketers. It organizes its business operations into two areas: creative professionals and original equipment manufacturer (OEM). For Creative Professional market, it provides content across multiple devices and mediums. Its solutions, which include type, branded mobile content, visual content marketing solutions, custom design services, and tools and technologies that enable the creative process, are licensed through its direct sales channel, e-commerce platforms and partner platforms. It also provides consumer device manufacturers and independent software vendors with the right solutions for delivering consistent, compelling user experiences. It works with a range of customers, including brands, agencies and publishers. As of December 31, 2016, it offered over 17,000 typeface designs.

Receive News & Ratings for Monotype Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monotype Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.