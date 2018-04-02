Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY) and New Media Inv Group (NEWM) Head-To-Head Survey

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS: WTKWY) and New Media Inv Group (NYSE:NEWM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Wolters Kluwer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of New Media Inv Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of New Media Inv Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Wolters Kluwer pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. New Media Inv Group pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Wolters Kluwer pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Media Inv Group pays out 274.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Media Inv Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. New Media Inv Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wolters Kluwer and New Media Inv Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolters Kluwer 0 0 0 0 N/A New Media Inv Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Wolters Kluwer has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Media Inv Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wolters Kluwer and New Media Inv Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolters Kluwer $5.00 billion 3.02 $756.85 million $2.62 19.86 New Media Inv Group $1.34 billion 0.67 -$910,000.00 $0.54 31.13

Wolters Kluwer has higher revenue and earnings than New Media Inv Group. Wolters Kluwer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Media Inv Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wolters Kluwer and New Media Inv Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolters Kluwer N/A N/A N/A New Media Inv Group -0.07% 4.18% 2.27%

Summary

New Media Inv Group beats Wolters Kluwer on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides information, software and services to doctors, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and audit, compliance and regulatory professionals. The Company’s segments include Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance, Legal & Regulatory and Corporate. Its geographical segments include the Netherlands, Europe, North America and the Rest of the World. Its Health solutions help facilitate evidence-based decision-making in clinical, nursing, and pharmaceutical settings. The Tax & Accounting segment offers solutions in compliance, collaboration, internal and external audit management, and firm management. The Governance, Risk & Compliance segment offers solutions ranging from legal compliance and enterprise-wide legal management, to address regulatory and industry requirements through workflow, analytics, and reporting solutions and services in financial markets. The Legal & Regulatory segment provides information, analytics, software and workflow solutions.

About New Media Inv Group

New Media Investment Group Inc. invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 142 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 326 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 318,000 and total free circulation of approximately 2.0 million; 140 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.5 million; and 569 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 290 million page views per month. Its principal products also comprise 2 yellow page directories with a distribution of approximately 290,000 that cover a population of approximately 419,000 people; 70 business publications; and UpCurve Cloud and ThriveHive digital marketing services. In addition, the company produces niche publications that address specific local market interests, such as recreation, sports, healthcare, and real estate. Further, it produces approximately 250 annual events with a collective attendance approximately 300,000, such as themed expo, signature event, and white label event services. Additionally, the company offers print and online products that offer local market news and information on various topics comprising local news and politics, community and regional events, youth sports, opinion and editorial pages, local schools, obituaries, weddings, and police reports, as well as print and digital marketing products, and commercial printing services. It reaches approximately 22 million people per week; and serves approximately 215,000 business customers. New Media Investment Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

