Healthcare Master Fund Sabby Buys 119,761 Shares of Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROSG) Stock

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROSG) major shareholder Healthcare Master Fund Sabby bought 119,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $50,299.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Healthcare Master Fund Sabby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 13th, Healthcare Master Fund Sabby bought 175,828 shares of Rosetta Genomics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $73,847.76.

Rosetta Genomics stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. Rosetta Genomics Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Several brokerages have commented on ROSG. Barrington Research downgraded Rosetta Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Rosetta Genomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

About Rosetta Genomics

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. is engaged in developing and commercializing new diagnostic tests-based on various genomics markers, including deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), micro ribonucleic acid (microRNA) and protein biomarkers and using various technologies, including, Quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), microarrays, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH).

