Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.57.

HR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 277,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $3,326.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 571.43%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/healthcare-realty-trust-incorporated-hr-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated.html.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.6 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.3 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.