Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,051,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,851 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.64% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $65,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,875,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,051,000 after acquiring an additional 661,764 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,088,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,397,000 after acquiring an additional 45,645 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,677,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,890,000 after acquiring an additional 112,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,356,000 after acquiring an additional 76,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $3,467.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.6 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.3 billion.

